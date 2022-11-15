Anderson played just eight of 68 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-17 win at the Rams.

A Week 9 game in which he earned 82 percent of the offensive snaps aside, Anderson has ranged between 10 and 18 percent in his other three appearances (12 percent Sunday) with the Cardinals since his trade from Carolina. In those four contests, he's gathered in just one of seven targets for minus-4 yards on his new squad. With the team's top tight end Zach Ertz (knee) out indefinitely, Anderson could begin to mix in more consistently behind DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore, but rookie second-round TE Trey McBride may be the best bet to step into the No. 3 spot in the passing game as long as Marquise Brown (foot) is sidelined.