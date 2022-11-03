Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he's hopeful Anderson will have a bigger role Sunday against the Seahawks, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Since arriving in Arizona from Carolina on Oct. 17, Anderson has played in both of the Cardinals' two games in the meantime, but his usage (19 offensive snaps) and target count (four) have yet to yield any production. Kingsbury specifically said the team will attempt to "force feed" him this weekend, but with wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz taking on a huge portion of the available targets, Anderson still is waiting for his first catch with his new squad.