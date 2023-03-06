NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are expected to release Anderson.
This is a no-brainer mover for new Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort. Acquired from the Panthers in Week 7 last season, Anderson ended up catching seven passes for 76 scoreless yards across 10 games for Arizona. Releasing Anderson will save the Cardinals $12 million in cap space.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Ruled out for Week 18•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sudden jump in production•