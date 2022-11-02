Anderson was targeted three times but didn't record a catch during Sunday's 34-26 defeat at Minnesota.
Among the Cardinals' five available wide receivers Week 8, Anderson finished behind the others in terms of offensive snap count (seven of 78), namely DeAndre Hopkins (78), Rondale Moore (77), A.J. Green (37) and Greg Dortch (20). With two games in Arizona under his belt, Anderson still doesn't have a reception on his four targets, and without an injury or role change to one of the players in front of him, he currently doesn't have a clear path to regular work.
