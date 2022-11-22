Anderson wasn't targeted while playing 33 of 71 offensive snaps during Monday's 38-10 defeat to the 49ers.
Anderson has been active for all five games since the Cardinals acquired him from the Panthers before Week 7, but he has just one catch for minus-4 yards on seven targets. His 46 percent snap share Monday was his second-most with his current squad, but despite injuries throughout the receiving corps, he has yet to make much of a mark. If Marquise Brown (foot) is able to return from IR for Sunday's contest versus the Chargers, there's a chance Anderson is a healthy scratch in Week 12.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Back to sparse usage•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Records first catch as Card•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Bigger role may be imminent•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Held without catch in Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sparse usage with new team•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: May play bigger role than expected•