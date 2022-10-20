Anderson may play "more than you'd expect" in his Cardinals debut Thursday against the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Following his trade from Carolina to Arizona on Monday, Anderson has had only two days to get up to speed with the Cardinals' playbook. While he initially was expected to get "15-to-20 snaps," per Rapoport, Anderson has acclimated quickly in his new home and could play a decent role Week 7. Anderson is helped by the fact that Marquise Brown (foot) is on injured reserve, but in any case the former will be a part of the team's options at wide receiver Thursday along with DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch.