Anderson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons with a back injury.
Anderson caught his lone target for 13 yards before exiting Sunday's contest. While the nature and severity of this back issue are still unclear, the 29-year-old was seen heading to the locker room before the end of the first half, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. With No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins (knee) already inactive, Arizona will likely rely on Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and A.J. Green to buoy the team's passing attack for the time being.
