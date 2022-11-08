Anderson reeled in one of three targets for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Since landing in Arizona on Oct. 17, Anderson didn't surpass an 18 percent share of the offensive snaps and was held without a catch on four targets in his first two appearances with the team. He experienced a huge increase in usage to 83 percent of those plays Sunday, but he was rarely looked at by quarterback Kyler Murray, with Rondale Moore (10), Zach Ertz (eight), DeAndre Hopkins (five) and James Conner (five) all surpassing Anderson in targets. If the Cardinals continue to make a concerted effort to involve Anderson, he eventually may be a threat in the offense, but for the time being he appears to be struggling to get on the same page with Murray.