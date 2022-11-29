Anderson caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Chargers.

For the first time in his six-game Cardinals tenure, Anderson earned more than 40 percent of the snaps in back-to-back outings. He also recorded the first catch with his new club that netted a positive gain. With Marquise Brown returning to the lineup Sunday following a five-game absence, he and DeAndre Hopkins (14 combined targets) will dominate the looks from quarterback Kyler Murray moving forward, leaving Anderson to fend for scraps after the team's Week 13 bye.