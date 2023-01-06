Anderson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The 29-year-old wideout played 10 games for Arizona after an October trade, catching seven of 17 targets for 76 yards while mostly serving as the team's fourth or fifth wide receiver. Anderson will need to accept a pay cut to have any shot at sticking with the team, as his current contract calls for a non-guaranteed $8.8 million base salary and $3 million roster bonus in 2023, the final year of the deal. He'll be a free agent if/when the Cardinals release him.