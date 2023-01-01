Anderson (back) won't return to Sunday's contest in Atlanta.
Anderson's Week 17 was abbreviated due to a back injury, resulting in one catch (on one target) for 13 yards. With DeAndre Hopkins (knee) inactive and Rondale Moore (groin) and Antoine Wesley (quadriceps) on IR, Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch, A.J. Green, Pharoh Cooper and Andre Baccellia are the available wide receivers on the Cardinals' active roster.
