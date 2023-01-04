Anderson (back) didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With DeAndre Hopkins (knee) out for Week 18 and Rondale Moore (groin) and Antoine Wesley (groin) on injured reserve, the Cardinals wide receivers that are available Sunday at San Francisco may be busy. Having said that, Anderson isn't able to practice to begin the week due to the back injury that forced an early exit from this past Sunday's defeat in Atlanta. In the end, he has two more sessions to turn the tide as it pertains to his availability this coming weekend.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Ruled out of Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Sudden jump in production•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Records rare catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Logs no targets in Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Robbie Anderson: Back to sparse usage•