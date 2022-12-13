Anderson gathered in all four targets for 50 yards during Monday's 27-13 defeat to the Patriots.

Since Carolina dealt him to Arizona in October, Anderson has been an afterthought in the Cardinals offense, combining for two catches (on 10 targets) for 13 yards and no touchdowns in his first six appearances with the team. His uptick in production Monday may stem from familiarity at practice with backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who replaced Kyler Murray (knee) after the third offensive snap of the game. If Murray's injury ends up being season-ending, Anderson could be a factor operating with McCoy for the last four contests of the campaign.