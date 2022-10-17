Carolina traded Anderson to Arizona on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The trade comes one day after Anderson was sent off the field by interim head coach Steven Wilks during the team's Week 6 loss to the Rams. Anderson wasn't targeted during the game and was spotted in a verbal argument with wide receiver coach Joe Dailey, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Per Rapoport, the Panthers had been shopping Anderson since the firing of Matt Rhule following Week 5 and even contemplated releasing the wideout, but they were able to work out an undisclosed deal with the Cardinals, who may be without Marquise Brown (ankle) for an extended period. However, Arizona is expected to get DeAndre Hopkins back in Week 7 after he served a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, so Anderson figures to slot in as the Cardinals' No. 2 or 3 wideout. Given the upgrade at quarterback, this seems to be a positive development for Anderson's overall fantasy potential, but he may face an adjustment period to start.