Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Anderson's role will be a minor one if he plays in Thursday's game against the Saints, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Anderson doesn't have much time to prepare after the Panthers traded him to the Cardinals on Monday, three days before his new team hosts the Saints. There's an opportunity ahead with Marquise Brown (foot) expected to miss extended time, but the safer bets for Week 7 targets in Arizona are wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz.