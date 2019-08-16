Alford (leg) may land on injured reserve after being diagnosed with a tibia fracture, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Alford could return from injured reserve during the second half of the upcoming campaign. He was signed to a three-year, $22.5 million contract this past offseason to occupy the starting job across from Patrick Peterson, who now is suspended for the first six games of the year. The Cardinals suddenly are looking at Tramaine Brock and second-round rookie Byron Murphy as their leading candidates to start at cornerback Week 1 against Detroit.