GM Steve Keim considers Alford to be the Cardinals' starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Typically, such a role has yielded plenty of looks from opposing quarterbacks and thus elevated production. That said, the position was a revolving door in 2018, hence the reason Keim pounced once Alford was released by the Falcons on Feb. 5. While Alford has picked off just three passes the last three seasons, he's averaged 61 tackles per 16 games during that stretch. A similar projection for 2019 is reasonable to expect, with an increase in interceptions possible with Peterson on the other side.

