Cardinals' Robert Alford: Going through offseason as starter
GM Steve Keim considers Alford to be the Cardinals' starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Typically, such a role has yielded plenty of looks from opposing quarterbacks and thus elevated production. That said, the position was a revolving door in 2018, hence the reason Keim pounced once Alford was released by the Falcons on Feb. 5. While Alford has picked off just three passes the last three seasons, he's averaged 61 tackles per 16 games during that stretch. A similar projection for 2019 is reasonable to expect, with an increase in interceptions possible with Peterson on the other side.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...