Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Alford (leg) could return from IR this season, but he won't practice this week, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Alford fractured his tibia in August and was placed on IR after making the 53-man roster in September. It sounds like he's nearing a full recovery, but the Cardinals will continue monitoring his progress. The 2013 second-rounder struggled in coverage last year, allowing 11.2 yards per target and eight touchdowns, but if he returns, he'd likely carve out a role considering the Cardinals sport the worst pass defense in the league, allowing 297.5 passing yards per game.