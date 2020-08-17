Alford suffered a pectoral injury during Sunday's practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear how Alford sustained the injury, but the veteran continues to undergo evaluation before the team figures out the extent of his absence. The hope is that the injury is minor, especially considering the 31-year-old missed all of last season with a broken leg. Look for the team to continue to update Alford's status as more details emerge from the injury.

