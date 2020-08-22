Alford (pectoral) was officially placed on the Cardinals' injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's been a rough couple years for Alford, as he also missed the entire 2019 season after fracturing his tibia during training camp. At 31-years-old he will have to really focus on his recovery and prepping for the 2021 season. There is now an open competition for who will start at cornerback next to Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy in nickel packages.