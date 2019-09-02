Alford (leg) has been placed on injured reserve, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals waited until Sunday for the transaction, making Alford eligible to return from IR once he misses at least eight weeks. With Patrick Peterson serving a six-game suspension, the team opens its season dealing with long-term absences for both starting corners. Matthew Stafford and the Lions passing attack get a favorable Week 1 matchup, with 31-year-old Tramaine Brock and 21-year-old Byron Murphy likely starting at cornerback for the Cardinals.