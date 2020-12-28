Alford (pectoral) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 32-year-old cornerback remains on injured reserve with a torn pectoral suffered in August. Set to make $7.5 million in 2021 in what will be his final year under contract with the Cardinals, Alford eyes his first game appearance since Dec. 30, 2018. A fractured tibia cost him all of 2019 after he joined the Cardinals as a free agent in February of that year.