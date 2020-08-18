Alford will sit out of the 2020 season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle Monday, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

Alford missed the entire 2019 season after fracturing his tibia during training camp, and the 31-year-old cornerback will miss a second straight season with a torn pectoral muscle. There's now an open competition for who will start at cornerback next to Patrick Peterson and Byron Murphy in nickel packages. Kevin Peterson and Duke Thomas are front runners for the gig.