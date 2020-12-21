Alford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A torn pectoral injury ended Alford's 2020 season in August, marking a second devastating injury in as many years after the 32-year-old was forced to sit out the entire 2019 campaign because of a broken leg. The former Falcon remains focused on a potential 2021 Cardinals debut, as he has still not suited up in a regular-season game since joining Arizona in February of 2019.