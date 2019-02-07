Cardinals' Robert Alford: Signs with Cardinals
Alford signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Alford was released by the Falcons on Tuesday as the team looked to create some extra cap space ahead of free agency. The former second-round pick struggled a bit in 2018, recording no interceptions and posting his worst tackle numbers in four years. He'll enter his age-30 season in 2019 and will add to Arizona's secondary depth and could start at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson.
