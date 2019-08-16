Alford suffered a leg injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders and is expected to miss an "extended amount of time," Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

This is tough news for Alford, who was expected to begin the 2019 campaign as a starter cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't sound optimistic about Alford's availability moving forward, so there's a chance he could miss a good chunk of the upcoming season.