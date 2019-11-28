Cardinals' Robert Alford: Unlikely to return until Week 16
Alford (leg) said he'll play, at most, the final two games of the year, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Alford relayed that he still has "boxes to check," but he's been rehabbing with pool work to get ready for a return to practice. When/if Alford does return to the lineup, it's unsettled how he'll be deployed after allowing 11.2 yards per target and eight scores in 2018, and the Cardinals will likely be out of playoff contention at that point.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: May return this season•
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: Placed on IR•
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: Could land on IR•
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: To miss time with leg injury•
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: Going through offseason as starter•
-
Cardinals' Robert Alford: Signs with Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Wide receiver hasn't been as easy to fill as we expected this season, but Jamey Eisenberg is...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...