Alford (leg) said he'll play, at most, the final two games of the year, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Alford relayed that he still has "boxes to check," but he's been rehabbing with pool work to get ready for a return to practice. When/if Alford does return to the lineup, it's unsettled how he'll be deployed after allowing 11.2 yards per target and eight scores in 2018, and the Cardinals will likely be out of playoff contention at that point.