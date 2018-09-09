Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Active for season opener
Nkemdiche is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Nkemdiche was limited throughout practice this week due to a foot injury but appears ready to suit up Sunday. With Markus Golden (knee) listed as out, Nkemdiche's presence should serve to bolster the left side of Arizona's defensive line.
