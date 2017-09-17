Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Active Sunday
Nkemdiche (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Nkemdiche was expected to play despite working as a limited participant in practice throughout the week, while the calf issue could ultimately force the Cardinals to limit his snap count Sunday. He's slated to provide depth at defensive end behind starters Josh Mauro and Frostee Rucker.
