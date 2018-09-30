Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Active Sunday
Nkemdiche (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Nkemdiche was limited in practice throughout the week due to a knee injury, but appears healthy heading into Arizona's Week 4 game. The defensive tackle will suit up and attempt to contain Seattle's rushing attack.
