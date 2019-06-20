Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Arrested for traffic violation
Nkemdiche (knee) was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ, on June 6 for speeding and driving on a suspended license, Clayton Klapper of ABC 15 Arizona reports.
Nkemdiche was reportedly pulled over for going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone and, during the stop, the attending officer discovered Nkemdiche had a warrant issued for his arrest for driving on a suspended license and failing to appear for a court hearing. The Cardinals are aware of the incident but no discipline will likely come until the legal system has run its course.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Has fifth-year option declined•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will have surgery for torn ACL•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Out for season•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Monster game Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts: Draft Godwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...