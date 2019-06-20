Nkemdiche (knee) was arrested in Scottsdale, AZ, on June 6 for speeding and driving on a suspended license, Clayton Klapper of ABC 15 Arizona reports.

Nkemdiche was reportedly pulled over for going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone and, during the stop, the attending officer discovered Nkemdiche had a warrant issued for his arrest for driving on a suspended license and failing to appear for a court hearing. The Cardinals are aware of the incident but no discipline will likely come until the legal system has run its course.