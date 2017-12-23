Nkemdiche (wrist) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche started the week not practicing but was a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 23-year-old has nine tackles and zero sacks in 10 games this season, and should serve his usual role in the Cardinals' defensive line rotation on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories