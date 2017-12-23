Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Clear of injury designation
Nkemdiche (wrist) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche started the week not practicing but was a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 23-year-old has nine tackles and zero sacks in 10 games this season, and should serve his usual role in the Cardinals' defensive line rotation on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Injures wrist and won't return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Full participant Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Suffers minor ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Suiting up Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Inactive for Sunday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...