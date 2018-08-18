Nkemdiche won't return to Friday's game against Saints due to a foot injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nkemdiche hurt his foot in the first quarter of Friday's game, not recording any tackles prior to his exit. The severity of the issue is yet unknown. Expect to see more of Olsen Pierre and Rodney Gunter as long as Nkemdiche is out.

