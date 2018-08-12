Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Expected to play Saturday
Nkemdiche (tendinitis) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche is dealing with a mild case of tendinitis, but the defensive end's ability to play Saturday would suggest the injury isn't anything severe. The 2016 first-rounder should open the game with the first-team defense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Exits practice with minor tendinitis•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Ineffective sophomore season•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Clear of injury designation•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Injures wrist and won't return Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Full participant Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...