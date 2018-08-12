Nkemdiche (tendinitis) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche is dealing with a mild case of tendinitis, but the defensive end's ability to play Saturday would suggest the injury isn't anything severe. The 2016 first-rounder should open the game with the first-team defense.

