Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Full participant Thursday
Nkemdiche (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reports.
Nkemdiche suffered a minor ankle sprain Sunday against the Jaguars -- which left the defensive end limited in practice Wednesday. However, his full participation Thursday indicates Nkemdiche should be all set to go for Sunday's battle with the Rams.
