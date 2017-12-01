Nkemdiche (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports reports.

Nkemdiche suffered a minor ankle sprain Sunday against the Jaguars -- which left the defensive end limited in practice Wednesday. However, his full participation Thursday indicates Nkemdiche should be all set to go for Sunday's battle with the Rams.

