Nkemdiche (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, is viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nkemdiche is apparently still batting some tightness in his calf, an injury that limited him in all three of the Cardinals' practices this week. The second-year defensive end has suited up in just two of the Cardinals' five games to date, playing no more than 19 defensive snaps in either contest.