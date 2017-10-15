Play

Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche hasn't played since a Week 2 matchup with Dallas, but even when he was healthy he wasn't logging a full workload. Xavier Williams and Rodney Gunter will be the lone reserve defensive linemen for the Cardinals.

