Play

Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as inactive Sunday at Detroit, Mark Dalton of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals are expecting Nkemdiche to fill the hole left behind by Calais Campbell's departure in 2017, but he'll have to wait until Week 2, at the earliest, to make his presence felt along the defensive front.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories