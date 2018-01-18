Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Ineffective sophomore season
Nkemdiche recorded 11 tackles (4 solo) and one forced fumble in 12 games for the Cardinals in 2017.
Nkemdiche's sophomore season was marred by injury issues again, and he managed to record a tackle in only six of the 12 games he appeared in. The 2016 first-round pick has played in only 17 games across his first two seasons in the NFL.
