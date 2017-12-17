Nkemdiche will not return to Sunday's game against the Redskins with a wrist injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals were already short-handed at defensive end with Josh Mauro inactive, and will now be without Nkemdiche for the rest of Sunday's game. Olsen Pierre and Xavier Williams are the available options for Arizona at defensive end.

