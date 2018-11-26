Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Monster game Sunday
Nkemdiche recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Nkemdiche had a great individual game Sunday despite Arizona's struggles. Four of his eight tackles were for loss and his 2.5 sacks more than doubled his career total. The Cardinals will hope Nkemdiche's game was more than a flash in the pan as they gear up for a Week 13 matchup with the Packers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12