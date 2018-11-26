Nkemdiche recorded eight tackles (six solo), including 2.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Nkemdiche had a great individual game Sunday despite Arizona's struggles. Four of his eight tackles were for loss and his 2.5 sacks more than doubled his career total. The Cardinals will hope Nkemdiche's game was more than a flash in the pan as they gear up for a Week 13 matchup with the Packers.

More News
Our Latest Stories