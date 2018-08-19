Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: No timetable for return
Nkemdiche (foot) is considered day-to-day but has no exact timetable for a return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche exited Friday's preseason game against the Saints with a foot injury and did not return. It doesn't look like the Cardinals are too concerned about Nkemdiche's health, and rather than rush him back onto the field, they'll proceed with caution in order to ensure the defensive lineman is ready to go for the start of the regular season.
