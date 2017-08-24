Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Not expected to miss start of regular season
Head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that he doesn't expert Nkemdiche (calf) to miss any games to start the regular season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche is fighting through a calf strain that he suffered in Tuesday's practice and was given a timetable of two-to-three weeks. It appears as though the Cardinals' coaching staff is on the optimistic side of things, however, with about two weeks to go before the start of the regular season. Nkemdiche will continue to be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.
