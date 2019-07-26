Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Not in football shape
Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Friday that Nkemdiche (knee) is not football shape yet, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche is still working through the recovery process from an ACL tear suffered in Week 14 of last season. It sounds like he still has a ways to go, which likely explains his placement on the Physically-Unable to Perform list to kick off training camp. The Cardinals opted not to pick up the lineman's rookie fifth-year option back in May.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Placed on preseason PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Arrested for traffic violation•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Has fifth-year option declined•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will have surgery for torn ACL•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Out for season•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Leaves game Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football strategy: Wait for a QB
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...