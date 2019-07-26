Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Friday that Nkemdiche (knee) is not football shape yet, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche is still working through the recovery process from an ACL tear suffered in Week 14 of last season. It sounds like he still has a ways to go, which likely explains his placement on the Physically-Unable to Perform list to kick off training camp. The Cardinals opted not to pick up the lineman's rookie fifth-year option back in May.