Nkemdiche (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday in San Francisco.

Through four games, the third-year defensive tackle has already surpassed the output from his first two pro campaigns (14 tackles and two sacks, versus 11 and zero, respectively). He won't get a chance to build on those numbers, though, after his workload decreased in each and every practice this week due to a foot injury. He'll aim to return next Sunday at Minnesota.

