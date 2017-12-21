Nkemdiche (wrist) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. While he didn't practice Wednesday, he was seen working off to the side with a trainer, according to Josh Winfuss of ESPN.com. His status for Sunday's matchup with the Giants currently looks to be up in the air.