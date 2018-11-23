Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering calf issue. The 2016 first-round pick was a limited participant in practice all week, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers remains uncertain. If Nkemdiche is unable to go, Olsen Pierre (ankle) and Rodney Gunter could once again benefit from increased snap counts.