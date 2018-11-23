Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Officially listed as questionable
Nkemdiche (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nkemdiche has missed two consecutive games due to a lingering calf issue. The 2016 first-round pick was a limited participant in practice all week, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers remains uncertain. If Nkemdiche is unable to go, Olsen Pierre (ankle) and Rodney Gunter could once again benefit from increased snap counts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Sidelined for Friday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12