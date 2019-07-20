Nkemdiche (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

It's been a difficult offseason for the 2016 first-round pick. After playing in only 27 of his 48 potential appearances, the Cardinals opted not to pick up Nkemdiche's rookie fifth-year option in May. The edge rusher was then arrested June 6 for speeding and driving on a suspended license -- a legal event that has yet to yield any sort of repercussions while processing through the court systems. Considering Nkemdiche is expected to miss at least some regular-season action while he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14 last year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the 24-year-old placed on the regular-season PUP list, but that roster decision likely won't come for a number of weeks.