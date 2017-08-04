Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Playing in preseason game
Nkemdiche (hamstring) started Thursday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The severity of his hamstring injury wasn't clear before, but seeing him back on the field is a great sign for his chances of stealing a starting job from 33-year-old Frostee Rucker. Nkemdiche has had issues with his ankle, elbow and now his hamstring, though, so staying healthy must be his top priority. Expect a good battle from him as preseason continues.
