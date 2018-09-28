Nkemdiche (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nkemdiche was able to practice in limited fashion Friday, but it remains to be seen whether the 2016 first-round pick will suit up Sunday. With Olsen Pierre (toe) and Corey Peters (elbow) also listed as questionable, Arizona could enter Week 4's game with a depleted defensive tackle corps.